First Look Trailer for Christian Petzold's 'Afire' Premiering at Berlinale

"Why is she worried?" "Because of the forest fires." The Match Factory has revealed the first promo trailer for the German romantic drama Afire, the latest movie made by acclaimed German filmmaker Christian Petzold. He is best known for his films Jerichow, Barbara, Phoenix, Transit, and Undine previously, and his latest is also premiering at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival starting this week (hence the new trailer). Afire, also known as Roter Himmel (or Red Sky) in Germany, is about a group of friends staying at a holiday home by the Baltic Sea where emotions run high as the parched forest around them catches fire. It's obviously a love story about Paula Beer, as it seems every single guy in this trailer is madly in love with her. Natürlich. The main cast also includes Thomas Schubert, Langston Uibel, Enno Trebs, and Matthias Brandt. Another earnest romantic film about the power of love from Petzold. He's clearly got a thing for Paula Beer, she really is the center of this one. Is it a film about passion or is it about forest fires? Perhaps a bit of both?

Here's the festival promo trailer (+ poster) for Christian Petzold's Afire, direct from TMF's YouTube:

Via Berlinale: "Leon & Felix's plan was to spend the summer together in a holiday home on the Baltic coast. They wanted to be there as friends but also to work – one on his second book, the other assembling his art portfolio. But Nadja and Devid are also there, and they bring lots of positive vibes with them. Four young people experimenting with love, even though this does not come easy to Leon. His unfinished manuscript haunts him wherever he goes, whether he is at the summerhouse or the beach. The others' good mood often causes his to plummet. A visit from his publisher is imminent. But, as the latter arrives in his nifty small car, the forest begins to blaze. It rains ash, the sky turns red, and a drama that merges physical intensity and artistic sublimation takes a turn into a new dimension." Afire, also known as Roter Himmel (Red Sky) in German, is both written and directed by acclaimed German filmmaker Christian Petzold, of the films The State I Am In, Wolfsburg, Gespenster, Yella, Jerichow, Barbara, Phoenix, Transit, Undine previously. Produced by Anton Kaiser, Florian Koerner von Gustorf, and Michael Weber. This is premiering at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival playing in the Competition. No release dates have been set yet - stay tuned. Look good?