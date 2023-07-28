Whoa! First Look Trailer for Epic Sci-Fi Film 'Kalki 2898-AD' from India

"What is Project K?" Awesome!! A first look trailer has debuted for an epic Indian sci-fi movie called Kalki 2898-AD, originally revealed during a big San Diego Comic-Con panel last weekend. After all the hype over RRR last year, it looks like India is about to drop their own Dune / Star Wars epic in theaters in early 2024. Plot details are sparse so far, but it's a Hindu religion inspired epic story with imagery that is reminiscent of Villeneuve's Dune. In Kalki 2898 AD, Indian mega star Prabhas plays a modern-day embodiment of Lord Vishnu who arrives to help save Earth. Directed By Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, & Disha Patani. The big tease involves the question of who/what "Project K" is and will he save the world? This is quite an impressive teaser, with some imagery that should get every sci-fi fan's attention. I'm certainly intrigued! I'll be watching closely for any updates on this movie.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898-AD, direct from YouTube (via SA):

"When the world is taken over by darkness, a force will rise." Kalki 2898-AD will transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema. The new movie is set in 2898 AD, offering an unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience. A modern-day avatar of Vishnu, a Hindu god, who is believed to have descended to earth to protect the world from evil forces. Kalki 2898-AD, formerly known as the secretive Project K, is both written and directed by up-and-coming Indian filmmaker Nag Ashwin, director of the films Mahanati and Yevade Subramanyam previously, plus one episode of "Pitta Kathalu". It's produced by C. Ashwini Dutt and Swapna Dutt. It's currently set to open in Indian cinemas starting on January 12th, 2024 early next year. No US release date is set - stay tuned for more. First impression? Who's interested?