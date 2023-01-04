First Look Trailer for Indie Sci-Fi Film 'Cora' Featuring Thomas Lennon

"I survive because I'm smart. And I don't have some delusional agenda." What kind of "agenda"? Check out this first look teaser trailer for an indie sci-fi project called Cora, which has yet to premiere at any festivals but is expected to make its debut later in 2023. This is the latest movie from Stockholm Syndrome Film, the studio behind Wither and the cult hit Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich. Inspired by the "masks" narrative of the pandemic these last few years, they came up with an idea for this sci-fi film made on a very limited budget. Cora is set decades into the future, after a deadly mist has covered earth, effectively wiping out most of humanity. Cora, played by newcomer Felicia Rylander, works for an organization trying to reverse the effects of the apocalypse. This also stars Thomas Lennon and Michael Paré. The footage in here is quite impressive for a small project; they're even doing their own VFX. So far so good, will keep an eye out for it.

Here's the first look teaser trailer (+ poster) for Sonny Laguna's Cora, direct from Vimeo:

Cora is set decades into the future, after a deadly mist has covered earth, effectively wiping out most of humanity. Now, we follow Cora, a woman working for an organization trying to reverse the effects of the apocalypse. Cora is a sci-fi indie feature created by a collective known as Stockholm Syndrome Film. It's directed by filmmaker / VFX artist Sonny Laguna, co-directed by filmmaker Tommy Wiklund, both are directors of the films Wither, Animalistic, and Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich previously. Produced by David Liljeblad. With VFX by Sonny Laguna. "We've always loved scifi but didn’t have a huge budget for it, so we worked our asses off for 2-1/2 years on our own, outside the studio system to try and create a vision where nothing is safe, with twists and turns throughout the story." Cora will play at film festivals this year and is still looking for distribution worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Look good?