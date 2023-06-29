First Look Trailer for Korea's Intense Space Survival Movie 'The Moon'

"Requesting return to the Halo orbit." CJ Entertainment has revealed two teaser trailers for their new sci-fi movie called The Moon, a space survival movie that seems like a Korean cross between The Martian and Apollo 13. It's written and directed by the Korean filmmaker Yong-hwa Kim, also best known as the creator of the LittleBigPlanet video game. It depicts the struggle of an astronaut who accidentally becomes isolated in space, and the rescue plan led by former head of a space center. Seon-woo walks on the surface of the Moon when solar winds unexpectedly hit and bring a meteor shower. While he survives, his journey back to earth proves difficult as he winds up stranded in space. Jae-Kook back down on Earth tries to save him. The film stars Do Kyung-soo, also known by his stage name D.O. of K-pop boy band EXO, and Sul Kyung-gu, plus Kim Hee-ae, Jo Han-chul, and Park Byung Eun. This looks intense!! So much footage flying at us in barely 90 seconds in this trailer. I'm totally down to see this - preferably on a very big screen at a cinema.

Here's the first two trailers (+ posters) for Kim Yong-hwa's The Moon, direct from CJ's YouTube:

Set in 2030, when the manned lunar exploration project has progressed considerably. Astronaut Hwang Seon-woo (Do Kyung-soo), ends up stranded on the Moon alone in space beyond 384,000 km due to an accident on the lunar surface, and Kim Jae-guk (Sol Kyung-gu), the former head of the space center must desperately try to save him. On the other hand, Moon Young, general director of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration space station, has a hidden secret. The Moon, originally known as 더 문 or Deo Mun in Korean, is both written and directed by prolific Korean filmmaker Kim Yong-hwa, creator of the LittleBigPlanet video game, and director of many films including Oh! Brothers, 200 Pounds Beauty, Take Off, Mr. Go, plus Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds & The Last 49 Days previously. Produced by Choi Ji-Sun. The Moon is currently set to open in Korean cinemas starting on August 2nd, 2023 this summer. There's still no other international dates set - stay tuned for updates. How does it look? Want to watch this?