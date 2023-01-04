Exciting First Look Trailer for Neill Blomkamp's 'Gran Turismo' Movie

"This movie is made for the cinema." Sony Pictures has unveiled a first look teaser for the upcoming Gran Turismo movie, yes based on the Playstation game series. It's pretty much just a racecar movie, almost a live action Speed Racer, but tied in with this gaming IP to give it another edge. Director Neill Blomkamp just finished shooting this over in Hungary a few months ago, so this is all fresh footage, hence why it's more on set shots than any real footage. Sony is already moving right into post-production so that it'll be ready for release in August this summer. Gran Turismo stars Archie Madekwe as a teenage gamer aspiring to be a race car driver, who gets his chance to drive for real after winning a Nissan competition. The main cast also features David Harbour, Darren Barnet, Thomas Kretschmann, Djimon Hounsou, and Orlando Bloom. This is a particularly impressive first look, the movie seems to be even better than I was expecting for a video game adaptation. I'm also enjoying the cast they show in this, everyone looks spot on. Rev it up.

Here's the first look "Sneak Peek" for Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo, direct from Sony's YouTube:

Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose expert gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver. Gran Turismo is directed by the South African filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, based in Vancouver, director of the films District 9, Elysium, Chappie, and Demonic previously, as well as the founder of Oats Studios and other various sci-fi projects. The screenplay is written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. Based on the video game series from Playstation Studios, first out in 1997 on the original PS. Produced by Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Dana Brunetti. Sony will debut Blomkamp's Gran Turismo in theaters starting on August 11th, 2023 this summer. Follow for updates @granturismo.