First Look Trailer for Chinese Sci-Fi Prequel 'The Wandering Earth II'

"In order to survive, great efforts and sacrifices were made by man. We eventually won the victory of evolution." Well Go USA has revealed a trailer for The Wandering Earth II, a prequel to the Chinese sci-fi hit The Wandering Earth from just a few years ago. How many of you watched it? That film is about the Earth being moved to another solar system, using giant thrusters on the planet to push it. This prequel is about the construction and creation of these thrusters when they were initially built. "Humans built huge engines on the surface of the earth to find a new home. But the road to the universe is perilous. In order to save earth, young people once again have to step forward to start a race against time for life and death." The cast includes Wu Jing, Li Xuejian, Ning Li, and Andy Lau. This trailer doesn't setup the story that well - are they fighting rogue drones? Or maybe an A.I. gone mad, with obvious 2001 nods? I will need to watch this, just because I love big, epic go-all-out science fiction and the first The Wandering Earth was crazy fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Frant Gwo's The Wandering Earth II, direct from YouTube:

​​In the near future, after learning that the sun is rapidly burning out and will soon obliterate Earth in the process, humans build enormous engines to propel the planet to a new solar system, far out of reach of the sun's fiery flares. However, the journey out into the universe is perilous, and humankind's last shot at survival will depend on a group of young people brave enough to step up and execute a dangerous, life-or-death operation to save the earth. The Wandering Earth II, aka Liu lang di qiu 2 or The Wandering Earth 2, is directed by Vhinese filmmaker Frant Gwo, director of the films Lee's Adventure, My Old Classmate, The Wandering Earth, and The Sacrifice previously. The screenplay is written by Gong Geer, Frant Gwo, Cixin Liu. Produced by Gong Geer. The film will initially open in China this January. Well Go USA will also debut The Wandering Earth II in select US theaters starting January 22nd, 2023 this month. Who's in?