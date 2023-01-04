First Look Trailer for the Continuation of Epic Sci-Fi Series 'Foundation'

"It was always a leap of faith…" Apple has revealed the first trailer for Season 2 of their epic sci-fi series Foundation. This is one of my favorite TV series recently, I enjoyed watching every single episode in 2021. Based on the novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the "Galactic Empire". This fresh first look shows footage of how the Foundation is working to rebuild society. In Season 2, the Foundation will face the Crisis of Religion, as leaders start to use words of the divine to control the hopeless people who struggle after the fall of the Empire. Foundation stars Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann; Cassian Bilton; & Alfred Enoch. Newcomers include Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant, a cleric whose job is evangelizing for the Church of the Galactic Spirit on Outer Reach; plus Kulvinder Ghir, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, Ella-Rae Smith, Dimitri Leonidas, Holt McCallany, Mikael Persbrandt, Rachel House, and Nimrat Kaur. "The Second Crisis begins Summer 2023." Can't wait to keep watching.

Here's the first look trailer for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s series Foundation, direct from YouTube:

Based on the award-winning sci-fi novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. The premise of the stories is that, in the waning days of a future Galactic Empire, the mathematician Hari Seldon spends his life developing a theory of psychohistory, a new and effective mathematical sociology. Using statistical laws of mass action, it can predict the future of large populations. Seldon foresees the imminent fall of the Empire, which encompasses the entire Milky Way, and a dark age lasting 30,000 years before a second empire arises. Foundation is a TV series showrun by writer / filmmaker David S. Goyer (writer on Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Terminator: Dark Fate). Executive produced by Robyn Asimov, Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross. The series is produced for Apple TV by Skydance Television. Based on the book series by Isaac Asimov, first published in 1942 (and collected in 1951). Apple will debut Season 2 of Asimov's Foundation streaming on Apple TV+ starting Summer 2023. Who's ready for more?