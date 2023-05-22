First Official Trailer for 'The Color Purple' Musical with Taraji P. Henson

"All I had was my sister… She was the only one ever loved me." WB has revealed the first official trailer for The Color Purple, a new adaptation of the beloved, triumphant musical of the same name. Back in 1985, Steven Spielberg directed a non-musical version of this story (also called The Color Purple) which became a Broadway musical that first opened in 2005. He's producing this new version, too. This new updated take is also based on the musical, bringing it to theaters once again on Christmas Day at the end of 2023. It's a story of the life-long struggles of an African American woman living in the south during the early 1900s - focusing on two sisters and their lives. The Color Purple stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, plus Fantasia Barrino (in her major motion picture debut). Well, I must say this looks absolutely magical and stunning and extravagant! It should be a very good experience at the movies when this opens on Christmas this year.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Blitz Bazawule's The Color Purple, direct from YouTube:

Warner Bros Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in The Color Purple. A musical adaptation of Alice Walker's novel about the life-long struggles of an African American woman living in the south during the early 1900s. The Color Purple is directed by Ghanaian-American filmmaker Blitz Bazawule, of the films The Burial of Kojo and Black is King previously, plus a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Marcus Gardley (Maid, The Chi), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. This bold new take on the beloved classic is produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones. It's exec produced by Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Adam Fell, Mara Jacobs, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott, and Michael Beugg. Warner Bros will debut The Color Purple in theaters nationwide starting on December 25th, 2023, Christmas Day, later this year. How does it look?