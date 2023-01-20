First Quick Tease for 'A Spy Among Friends' Series with Guy Pearce

"He works for the Russians. He has lied to you, and he has used you." MGM+ has revealed a quick first look teaser trailer for their upcoming British spy series titled A Spy Among Friends, arriving for streaming in March in a few more months. The service formerly known as Epix has re-branded as MGM+, and they're getting preparing a big line-up this spring. "The epic true story of Kim Philby, the Cold War's most infamous spy, from the 'master storyteller' and author of Prisoners of the Castle." Yes it's an adaptation of the book of the same name. The British mini-series that stars Guy Pearce and Damian Lewis as Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, two real-life 1960s British spies who, despite their opposing allegiances, developed a life-long friendship. This reminds me a bit of the other British spy film The Courier (aka Ironbark) from a few years ago. The series also stars Anna Maxwell Martin, Adrian Edmondson, Stephen Kunken, Nicholas Rowe, and Anastasia Hille. I'm looking forward to seeing more footage from this before it's out to watch.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for MGM+'s series A Spy Among Friends, direct from YouTube:

Based on the best-selling book written by Ben Macintyre, the six-episode series dramatizes the true story of Nicholas Elliott & Kim Philby, two British spies and lifelong friends. Philby was the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. This is a story of intimate duplicity, loyalty, trust, and treachery. Philby’s deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American Intelligence. A Spy Among Friends is series created by writer Alexander Cary (Lie to Me, Homeland, Legends, Taken), adapted from the book of the same name by Ben Macintyre. Featuring episodes directed by British director Nick Murphy (The Last Kingdom, A Christmas Carol, The Awakening). Produced by Chrissy Skinns and Damian Lewis. Executive produced by Alexander Cary, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, Patrick Spence, and Nick Murphy. MGM will release A Spy Among Friends streaming on MGM+ starting March 12th, 2023 coming soon. First impression? Look any good?