Sexy, Short Teaser for Ira Sachs' 'Passages' Starring Franz Rogowski

"You know what I was doing last night?" Mubi has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Passages, the latest film from American filmmaker Ira Sachs. This premiered at both the 2023 Sundance & Berlin Film Festivals earlier this year, earning rave reviews from critics calling it one of the best of both fests. The film is about two men who've been together for fifteen years and what happens when one of them has an affair with a woman. It's a very open LGBTQ film about polyamory, but also about the shifting dynamics of relationships and how emotions and feelings and sexuality can change and evolve – and get a bit sticky. Starring Franz Rogowski as Tomas, Ben Whishaw as Martin, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Agathe, with Erwan Kepoa Falé, Arcadi Radeff, and Léa Boublil. Reviews states it's "unapologetically sexy and infinitely wise… examines the ever-evolving nature of attraction with both intelligence and a sense of humor." Oh my they're really selling this on all the sex. Both kinds! Only a 30-sex trailer but it'll make everyone feel hot and heavy.

Here's the first look teaser trailer (+ international poster) for Ira Sachs' Passages, direct from YouTube:

After completing his latest project, filmmaker Tomas (Franz Rogowski) impulsively begins a heated love affair with a young schoolteacher, Agathe (Adèle Exarchopoulos). For Tomas, the novelty of being with a woman is an exciting experience he is eager to explore despite his marriage to Martin (Ben Whishaw). But when Martin begins his own affair, the mercurial Tomas refocuses his attentions on his husband. Set in contemporary Paris, Passages charts an escalating battle of desire between three people, where want is a constant and happiness is just out of reach. Exquisitely shot and featuring honest, emotionally nuanced performances, Sachs has created a breathtakingly intimate & insightful drama exploring the complexities, contradictions, and cruelties of love and longing. Passages is directed by the acclaimed American indie filmmaker Ira Sachs, of the films Vaudeville, The Delta, Boy-Girl Boy Girl, Forty Shades of Blue, Married Life, Keep the Lights On, Love is Strange, and Little Men previously. The screenplay is written by Ira Sachs and Mauricio Zacharias. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Mubi will debut Sachs' Passages in select US theaters starting on August 4th, 2023 later this summer. Who's in?