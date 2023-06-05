First Real Teaser Trailer for Netflix's 'Bird Box Barcelona' Spin-Off Film

"Whatever you do, don't open your eyes!" Netflix has unveiled an actual teaser trailer for the spin-off film titled Bird Box Barcelona (also known as Blindly in Spanish). The first look reveal last month was just an "announcement", this has more footage. The Netflix Spain production tells another story within the same post-apocalyptic people-go-kill-themselves universe as the first Bird Box in 2018 with Sandra Bullock. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population by causing all who "see" it to suddenly take their lives, Sebastian and his daughter Anna must navigate their own journey of survival through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As they form an uneasy alliance with other survivors and make their way toward a safe haven, a threat more sinister than unseen creatures grows. With Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Diego Calva Hernández, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner, and Leonardo Sbaraglia. There's still only a tiny bit of footage in here, and most of it just looks like the first movie all over again but moved to Barcelona instead. I just hope it's better.

Here's the first real teaser (+ poster) for Netflix's series Bird Box Barcelona, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the announcement video for Netflix's Bird Box Barcelona here, for the first look again.

From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes Bird Box Barcelona, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows. Bird Box Barcelona, also known as A ciegas (Blindly) in Spanish, is a new film written and directed by filmmakers Álex Pastor and David Pastor (both directors of the films Carriers, The Last Days, The Occupant, and the series "Incorporated"). It's produced by Dylan Clark, Chris Morgan, Núria Valls, Adrián Guerra, Josh Malerman & Ryan Lewis. Executive produced by Ainsley Davies and Brian Williams. Based on the novel of the same name written by Josh Malerman. Music by Zeltia Montes. Netflix will debut Bird Box Barcelona streaming on Netflix starting July 14th, 2023 this summer. Who's interested in watching this?