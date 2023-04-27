First Teaser for Disney's 'Wish' Movie Introducing Asha & Her Pet Goat

"Imagine a place where wishes come true…" Disney has unveiled the teaser trailer for their latest animated movie titled Wish, initially inspired by the classic Disney lyric "when you wish upon a star…" This first look teaser introduces 17-year-old Asha, the powerful King Magnifico, Asha's pet goat Valentino, and Star, a celestial ball of boundless energy that Asha's wish calls down from the sky. It also features a snippet of the song "This Wish," performed by Ariana DeBose; one of several brand new songs written by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice for the magical animated movie. The all-new musical-comedy welcomes audiences to Rosas, a fantastical land located off the Iberian Peninsula. "Our heroine, Asha, lives in Rosas, known as the kingdom of wishes. People come from everywhere to give their wishes to a magical king who promises to grant their deepest desires—someday. Only he can decide which wishes will come true and when." Featuring a score by composer Dave Metzger in addition to the original songs. With the voices of DeBose, plus Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's goat, Valentino. This looks super charming and wholesome.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn's Wish, from Disney's YouTube:

In Disney Animation's Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Wish is co-directed by Oscar-winning animation filmmaker Chris Buck (director on Tarzan, Surf's Up, Frozen, Frozen II, and other Frozen-related spin-offs) & story artist Fawn Veerasunthorn (making her directorial debut after working as head of story on Raya and the Last Dragon). The screenplay is written by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, along with Chris Buck. Produced by Peter Del Vecho and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes. Made by Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank. Disney will debut Buck & Veerasunthorn's Wish in theaters worldwide starting November 22nd, 2023 later this fall. First impression? Look good so far?