First Teaser for Pixar's 'Elio' Sci-Fi About Earth's Galactic Ambassador

"I am the leader of Earth!" Pixar has revealed the first teaser trailer for the next original movie, titled Elio, arriving in theaters in March 2024 next year. This teaser is playing in front of Pixar's Elemental, which opens this weekend. Elio is from one of the co-directors of Coco, Adrian Molina, a story artist who has been working at Pixar ever since Ratatouille years ago - now making his solo directorial debut. The film is about a young kid named Elio who struggles to fit in until he is transported by aliens and becomes the chosen one to be Earth's Galactic Ambassador. His mother Olga works on a top secret project to decode alien messages. America Ferrera voices Olga Solis and Yonas Kibreab voices Elio. There's tons of footage in this teaser, and a look at many funky alien creatures from this "Communiverse". I'm sold! More Pixar sci-fi? Yes, please.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Adrian Molina's Elio, direct from Pixar's YouTube:

Eleven-year-old dreamer Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab) is artistic, creative, and an avid indoorsman who finds it hard to fit in. Meanwhile, Mom Olga, who runs a top-secret military project, is working to decode a strange alien signal from outer space. But it's Elio who makes contact, gets beamed into space and is subsequently mistaken for an intergalactic Ambassador for Earth in this original animated adventure. Pixar's Elio is directed by American animation filmmaker / story artist Adrian Molina, a co-director on Pixar's Coco previously making his solo directorial debut with this project. Screenplay credits have not been finalized yet. Produced by Mary Alice Drumm. Made by Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, CA. Disney will debut Pixar's Elio in theaters starting on March 1st, 2024 next year. First impression? Looking good?