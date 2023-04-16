First Teaser for Religious Cult Thriller 'The Clearing' w/ Teresa Palmer

"You must show me that you can take care of your family." Hulu has revealed the first look teaser trailer for an Australian streaming series called The Clearing, which is described as a "gripping psychological thriller about a religious cult wreaking human havoc." It will be streaming on Hulu to watch at the end of May, in just over a month from now. This is an adaptation of the book In The Clearing by J.P. Pomare. Set against a ticking clock, this "haunting" & "atmospheric" thriller pits a ruthless cult against a mother's love, revealing that our darkest secrets are the hardest ones to leave behind. This driven mother tries to prevent a cult from gathering more innocent children. Starring an impressive cast lead by Teresa Palmer, Miranda Otto, and Guy Pearce, with Julia Savage, Hazem Shammas, Mark Coles Smith, Kate Mulvany, Xavier Samuel, and Claudia Karvan. This blonde-haired cult seems so disturbing and wicked. Another true crime series, which is what everyone seems to be watching these days. A bit too dark for me right now.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hulu's series The Clearing, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

A gripping psychological thriller about a religious cult wreaking human havoc, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare. A woman is forced to face the demons of her past in order to prevent a cult from gathering innocent children in the future. The Clearing is a series co-created by Elise McCredie (director of the film Strange Fits of Passion, writer on "Nowhere Boys", "Sunshine", "Stateless", "Jack Irish") and Matt Cameron (producer on "Sunshine", "Jack Irish"). With episodes written by Elise McCredie, Matt Cameron, and Osamah Sami. Adapted from the novel titled In The Clearing written by J.P. Pomare. Featuring episodes directed by Jeffrey Walker and Gracie Otto. It's executive produced by Richard Finlayson, Elizabeth Bradley, Jeffrey Walker, Jude Troy, Elise McCredie & Matt Cameron. Hulu will debut The Clearing series streaming on Hulu starting May 24th, 2023 coming soon. Look any good? Intrigued?