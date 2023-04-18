First Teaser for Shawn Levy's WWII Series 'All the Light We Cannot See'

Netflix has revealed a first look teaser trailer for their adaptation of the acclaimed book All the Light We Cannot See, an epic World War II survival thriller. Directed by Shawn Levy (The Adam Project), the book has so much in it that they've split this into a four-part series - essentially two full movies that will play as a series on Netflix. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All the Light We Cannot See tells the story of the extraordinary power of human connection. Over the course of a decade, it is about the lives of Marie-Laure Leblanc, a blind French girl taking refuge with her uncle, and Werner Pfennig, a brilliant German teenager with an expertise in radio repair. Through a shared secret connection, they find faith in humanity and the possibility of hope. Starring Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey, with Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo, and introducing Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure. The series deftly interweaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner over years of time. This is a tremendous first look teaser, absolutely spectacular footage along with the use of "Clair de Lune" - I'm completely sold. Don't even need to see more.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Netflix's series All the Light We Cannot See, from Netflix's YouTube:

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel written by Anthony Doerr, Netflix's All The Light We Cannot See is a groundbreaking limited series that follows the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis. Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance. Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure’s path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope.

All the Light We Cannot See is a series written and created by writer Steven Knight (Seventh Son, Pawn Sacrifice, Burnt, Allied, Woman Walks Ahead, The Girl in the Spider's Web, Serenity, Spencer), and it's directed by filmmaker Shawn Levy (Just in Time, Big Fat Liar, Just Married, Cheaper by the Dozen, The Pink Panther, Night at the Museum 1-3, Date Night, Real Steel, The Internship, This Is Where I Leave You, Free Guy, The Adam Project). Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Josh Barry of 21 Laps Entertainment serve as Executive Producers on the series. Adapted from Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name being turned into a four-part series. Netflix will debut All the Light We Cannot See streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on November 2nd, 2023 later this fall. First impression? How does this look?