First Teaser for Sheridan's 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' with David Oyelowo

"I'm the law of this land… and your wicked days are done." Paramount+ has revealed the first look teaser trailer for the next new Taylor Sheridan gritty western series - this one is called Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Yep, they're finally telling the story of the actual, real-life Bass Reeves - a former slave turned American law enforcement official; historically he's the first Black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. David Oyelowo stars as Reeves – known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, who worked in the Post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded. The series is said to be another "Yellowstone" spin-off. The cast also includes Dennis Quaid, Forrest Goodluck, Lauren E. Banks as Jennie Reeves, Bass' wife, Barry Pepper, Grantham Coleman, with Demi Singleton as his daughter, Sally. Plus Donald Sutherland, Shea Whigham, and Garrett Hedlund. There's only 20 seconds of footage in this teaser, but seeing Oyelowo with that burly mustache - I'm sold!! Looks like it will be another hit series. Bring it on.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Taylor Sheridan's series Lawmen: Bass Reeves, from YouTube:

Lawmen: Bass Reeves will bring the legendary lawman & outlaws of the Wild West to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded. Lawmen: Bass Reeves is an anthology series with future iterations that will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history. Lawmen: Bass Reeves is a new series created by Chad Feehan, a writer on "Southland", "Rectifiy", "Banshee", and "Ray Donovan". Developed by acclaimed writer / filmmaker Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water, Wind River, "Yellowstone", "1883", "1923", "Tulsa King"), who also directs a few episodes. With writing by Chad Feehan, Jacob Forman, Jewel Coronel, J. Todd Scott, Terence Anthony, K.C. Scott, & Ning Zhou. And with episodes directed by Sheridan, Damian Marcano, and Christina Alexandra Voros. Executive produced by Ron Burkle, David Glasser, David Hutkin, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Taylor Sheridan, Bob Yari. Paramount will debut Lawmen: Bass Reeves streaming on Paramount+ starting this fall. Stay tuned for more. First impression? Who's in?