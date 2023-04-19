First Teaser for True Story Thriller 'Reality' Starring Sydney Sweeney

"I don't want you to go down the wrong road…" HBO has unveiled a teaser for Reality, an indie drama set in one location based on the true story of the arrest of whistleblower Reality Winner. The film premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and will be streaming on HBO's Max at the end of May. "A true story, as recorded by the FBI." Sydney Sweeney stars as Reality - the film uses the real transcript of when the FBI showed up at her home to arrest her for leaking classified documents. "Director Tina Satter presents a snapshot of recent US history that derives all of its tension from the gravity of the situation. The strong imagery and subtle direction of the actors in this drama places it on the cusp of documentary. This enables an unobstructed view of the events of that day – before they became a case that was to polarise the press, the general public & politics." Also stars Josh Hamilton & Marchánt Davis. Keep an eye out for it.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Tina Satter's Reality, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Via Berlinale: "The social media profile of a young woman includes pictures of her pets, her friends, and her exercise routine. But on June 2, 2017, the posts come to an end. This film begins on the following day and contains verbatim dialogue from the unedited transcript of an FBI audio recording. The audience witnesses the protagonist – played by Sydney Sweeney – arriving at her home in Georgia, only to be met by two men outside who politely inform her that they have a search warrant. What follows is a chamber piece focusing on the interrogation of whistle-blower Reality Winner and the search of her home." Reality is directed by newcomer filmmaker Tina Satter, directing her first ever film. The screenplay is by James Paul Dallas and Tina Satter, based on the actual FBI transcript from 2017. This initially premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. HBO will debut Reality streaming on Max starting May 29th, 2023 coming soon.