First Teaser for Wild & Rockin' New 'The Muppets Mayhem' D+ Series

"And… action!" Disney has revealed a quick teaser trailer for the next new Muppets series, this one titled The Muppets Mayhem, arriving for streaming in Disney+. This musical follows The Muppets' band as they try to record their first ever album. Sounds like it's going to be funny! Developed by Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes, for ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio. The series stars Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, and Anders Holm in real person roles. Along with Muppets performers Bill Barretta, Peter Linz, Eric Jacobson, Matt Vogel, David Rudman, and Dave Goelz. Huzzah! This is barely a 30-second teaser but it's the ideal introduction to this new series, with just a few fun clips of them getting ready to rock. Hopefully the music they come up with will be good, too? Check this out below.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Disney+'s series The Muppets Mayhem, from YouTube:

Crank up the volume for this new Muppets series! Junior A&R executive Nora must deal with the madness caused by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, who come face-to-face with the modern musical business as they try to record their first-ever platinum album. The Muppets Mayhem is a new series developed by filmmakers Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes. With additional writing by Donielle Muransky, Crystal Shaw King, Julie Bean, Hannah Friedman, Hans Rodionoff, Gabriela Rodriguez. Featuring episodes directed by Matt Sohn (director on "Florida Girls", "The Last O.G.", "Superstore", "Abbott Elementary") & Robert Cohen (director on "Hanging with Dr. Z", "Welcome to Flatch", "Somebody Somewhere"). Based on the beloved characters created by Jim Henson. Made by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio. Disney debuts The Muppets Mayhem streaming on Disney+ starting May 10th, 2023 this summer. Who's excited?