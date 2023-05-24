First Teaser Trailer for Animated 'Skull Island' Kong Series from Netflix

"Welcome back to his island." The next chapter of the Monsterverse begins. Netflix has revealed a teaser trailer for an anime series called Skull Island, set within the same Legendary Monsterverse as the Kong: Skull Island movie a few years ago. This looks rad! Skull Island is a thrilling adventure series that follows a group of good-hearted explorers who fish a drowning girl out of the ocean, having no idea that they’ve found themselves on a collision course with Skull Island — the most dangerous place on Earth — the mysterious home to strange beasts and terrifying monsters, including the greatest titan of them all: Kong. They end up shipwrecked on the island and will battle its many gnarly creatures. The voice cast includes Nicolas Cantu, Mae Whitman, Darren Barnet, Benjamin Bratt, and Betty Gilpin. It's set after the movie, and looks like a fun creation acting as a standalone survival story. We're still waiting for the epic Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sequel to land in theaters next year. This will be streaming on Netflix this summer. Fire it up.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Netflix's animated series Skull Island, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Skull Island adventure anime is a new epic chapter in the overall Legendary's Monsterverse franchise. The plot follows shipwrecked characters desperate to survive the most dangerous place on Earth, the island that is home to colossal monsters, including the iconic "megaprimatus" Kong. The series follows a group of shipwrecked characters trying to escape from the dangerous titular island home to prehistoric monsters, including the King himself. Skull Island is an animated series created by writer / producer Brian Duffield, director of the movie Spontaneous, plus a screenwriter for Jane Got a Gun, The Babysitter, Underwater, Spontaneous, and Love and Monsters. Final director credits have not been announced yet. It's executive produced by Brad Graeber, Jen Chambers, Brian Duffield, Jacob Robinson, and Thomas Tull. It's made by Legendary Entertainment with animation from Powerhouse Animation Studios and Tractor Pants. Netflix will debut the Skull Island series streaming on Netflix worldwide starting June 22nd, 2023 this summer.