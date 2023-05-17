First Teaser Trailer for Gareth Edwards' New Sci-Fi Film 'The Creator'

"We are this close to winning the war… execute her, or we go extinct." Whoa!! 20th Century has unveiled an exciting first look teaser trailer for an original sci-fi creation called The Creator, the latest from Gareth Edwards - director of Monsters, Godzilla, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He's finally back with some new! And it looks incredible! An original creation written and directed by Edwards. It's described as a post-apocalyptic thriller involving a future impacted by a war between humans and Artificial Intelligence. The movie stars John David Washington as Joshua, with Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Ralph Ineson, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, and Marc Menchaca. Oh my goodness, this looks AMAZING!! This is my kind of sci-fi, big and epic and emotional. Not holding back at all. One of my most anticipated to see.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Gareth Edwards' The Creator, direct from YouTube:

"This is a fight for our very existence." Amid a future sci-fi war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war—and mankind itself. The Creator is both written and directed by acclaimed British sci-fi filmmaker Gareth Edwards, director of the movies Monsters, Godzilla, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story previously. Produced by Gareth Edwards, Kiri Hart, and Jim Spencer. 20th Century Studios will debut Gareth Edwards' The Creator in theaters nationwide starting September 29th, 2023 later this year. Stay tuned for news at #TheCreator. First impression? How cool does this look?