First Teaser Trailer for Michael Jai White's 'The Outlaw Johnny Black'

"From the brothers who brought you Black Dynamite, comes a brand new movie that's sure outta sight… We've been gone for a while, but now we're back, with a western adventure – The Outlaw Johnny Black" Goldwyn Films has unveiled an outstanding teaser trailer for The Outlaw Johnny Black, directed by and starring Michael Jai White. Lands in theaters in September! Hell bent on avenging the death of his father, Johnny Black vows to gun down Brett Clayton and becomes a wanted man in the process. So he goes into hiding, posing as a preacher in a small mining town that's been taken over by a notorious Land Baron. The film stars MJW with Anika Noni Rose, Erica Ash, Byron Minns, Kym Whitley, Eme Ikwuakor, and Tony Baker. This is a fun first look, with a perfect voiceover introduction to this "western adventure." Looks like it should be as entertaining as Black Dynamite, especially with Michael Jai White as the outlaw.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Michael Jai White's The Outlaw Johnny Black, from YouTube:

Hell bent on avenging the death of his father, Johnny Black (Michael Jai White) vows to gun down Brett Clayton (Chris Browning) and becomes a wanted man in the process. He goes into hiding, posing as a preacher in a small mining town that's been taken over by a notorious Land Baron. "I hope this movie, inspired by the late Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, creates for others, the kind of joy I felt as a child when I could watch movies over and over with my family and get something new each time!" The Outlaw Johnny Black is directed by American actor / filmmaker Michael Jai White, directing his latest feature after two making two other Never Back Down direct-to-video movies previously. The screenplay is written by Byron Minns and Michael Jai White. Produced by Donovan de Boer, Grant Gilmore, Byron Minns, and Michael Jai White at his own Jaigantic Studios. Samuel Goldwyn Films opens MJW's The Outlaw Johnny Black in select US theaters starting September 15th, 2023 later this year. First impression? Who's down?