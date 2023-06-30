First Teaser Trailer for Netflix's 'Sly' Doc Film About Sylvester Stallone

"What is healthier – to live under the illusion that you could have been great…? Or actually have an opportunity to be great, and then you blow it, and you realize you're a failure…?" Netlfix has revealed a first look teaser trailer for a new documentary film titled Sly, a biopic profile of the iconic actor Sylvester Stallone. This is a good follow-up to Netflix's other doc about the other hunky action star Schwarzenegger, titled simply Arnold. They're using the same one-name setup again. For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective doc is an intimate look at the beloved actor & writer & director & producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life. If you're into docs about actors, I also recommend the doc Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. Not much in this teaser, it's only a first look.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Thom Zimny's doc Sly, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Sly is directed by American editor / filmmaker Thom Zimny, who has usually worked for many years with musician Bruce Springsteen as director of his films Western Stars, Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You, plus Elvis Presley: The Searcher and The Ties That Bind, and many other music videos previously. Produced by Sean Stuart. Netflix will debut Zimny's new Sly doc streaming on Netflix starting in November 2023 later this year. Excited for this? Interested in watching?