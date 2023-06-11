First Teaser Trailer for Takashi Miike's 'Lumberjack the Monster' Film

"Psychopath vs. Serial Killer!" Warner Bros Japan has revealed the first look teaser trailer for a brand new Takashi Miike film, a surprise new production called Lumberjack the Monster, based on the novel of the same name. It's set for release in December in Japan, though we still don't know when it'll show up in the US - likely sometime in early 2024. "A suspenseful thriller directed by Takashi Miike and lead starring Kazuya Kamenashi." The brutal horror film involves a series of bizarre murders by someone in a monster mask from the picture book ‘Monster Woodcutter’ who then steals their brains. The plot features a Patrick Bateman-like psychopath lawyer who goes up against this masked murderer - pitting psychopath against killer in this totally bonkers new Miike creation. Only someone like him could make this! Lumberjack the Monster stars Kazuya Kamenashi, Nanao, Riho Yoshioka, Shota Sometani, and Shido Nakamura. This is teaser is only 40 secs, but it packs in so much delicious craziness! Every horror lover has to see this.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Takashi Miike's Lumberjack the Monster, from YouTube:

Akira Ninomiya (Kamenashi) is a remorseless lawyer who doesn't hesitate to eliminate anyone standing in his way. One night he is brutally attacked by an assailant wearing a "monster mask." Although he miraculously survives the assault, Ninomiya becomes fixated on finding the attacker and getting revenge. Meanwhile, a series of gruesome murder occur where the victims are found with their brains removed from their bodies. While police conduct an intensive investigation, Ninomiya seeks revenge against the assaulter. Who will uncover the truth first?! Lumberjack the Monster, originally Kaibutsu no Kikori or 怪物の木こり in Japanese, is directed by prolific Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike, of many films previously including Yakuza Apocalypse, Shield of Straw, Ace Attorney, Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai, 13 Assassins, Terra Formars, Blade of the Immortal, Laplace's Witch, First Love, and the Connect series most recently. The screenplay is written by Hiroyoshi Koiwai, based on the novel "Kaibutsu no Kikori" by Mayusuke Kurai (Takarajima). Warner Bros will release Miike's Lumberjack the Monster in Japanese cinemas starting on December 1st, 2023 later this fall. No US release date is set yet - stay tuned. First impression? Who's in?