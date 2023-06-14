First Trailer for 'A Year in a Field' Doc About Our Relationship to Nature

"This is a quiet, unnoticed one man vigil. A small, direct action of stillness." An early festival promo trailer has debuted for an indie documentary titled A Year in a Field, premiering at the Sheffield DocFest in the UK this month. The film is indeed about a field and what happens there. It's meant to be a compelling study of humanity's connection with the natural world surrounding us. Sheffield describes A Year in a Field as: BAFTA-winning documentarian Christopher Morris reflects upon human existence, its relationship to the environment and the urgent need for compassion and transformation. The trailer is rather slow and poetic, with a poignant voiceover. There's even some text that pops up saying this is "A Quiet Film by Christopher Morris." Sometimes we really do need cinema like this – slowing things down and allowing us to reflect on the passing of time, and how we need to reconnect with the world. A worthy discovery on the festival circuit.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Morris' doc A Year in a Field, direct from YouTube:

From Sheffield: "Weathering the elements in the centre of a field in West Cornwall is the Longstone, a natural relic that has quietly witnessed 4,000 years of tumultuous history. Morris’ elegiac, meditative, yet profoundly important film is the record of a year in the life of the monolith, beginning on Winter Solstice 2020, as the order of the natural world began unravelling around the globe and the threat of extreme climate change became a reality. Beautifully shot, with a richly layered sound design, the film meditates on the passage of time through its appreciation of nature, highlighting the subtle changes of the seasons, but also the need to act in order to battle man-made changes that will forever change our planet." A Year in a Field is directed by British filmmaker Christopher Morris, of the doc Fog of Sex: Stories from the Frontline of Student Sex Work previously. Produced by Denzil Monk. It is premiering at the 2023 Sheffield DocFest coming up this summer. No release dates are set yet - stay tuned. First impression? Who's curious?