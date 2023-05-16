First Trailer for Acclaimed German School Film 'The Teachers' Lounge'

"Entire lives are being ruined because of her presumptions." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled the official trailer for an acclaimed German film titled The Teachers' Lounge, from filmmaker Ilker Çatak. This premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, earning unexpectedly positive reviews. It still has no US release date set yet, but is expected to open in theaters in more countries around the world later in 2023. It's already playing in cinemas in Germany right now. When one of her students is suspected of theft, teacher Carla Nowak decides to get to the bottom of the matter. Caught between her ideals and the school system, the consequences of her own actions threaten to break her. This anxiety-laden, compelling psychological thriller is specifically about "the seismic repercussions that can come from the seemingly smallest of decisions." The film stars Leonie Benesch, Leonard Stettnisch, Eva Löbau, and Michael Klammer. This looks like a smart film about how society has been changing recently, and not in good ways.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ilker Çatak's The Teachers' Lounge, direct from YouTube:

Carla Nowak, a dedicated sports and math teacher, starts her first job at a high school. She stands out among the new staff due to her idealism. When a series of thefts occur and one of her students is suspected, she decides to get to the bottom of the matter on her own. Carla then tries to mediate between outraged parents, opinionated colleagues and aggressive students, but is relentlessly confronted with the structures of the school system. The more desperately she tries to do everything right… the more the young teacher threatens to break. The Teachers' Lounge, also known as Das Lehrerzimmer in German, is directed by the German-Turkish filmmaker Ilker Çatak, of the films Once Upon a Time Indianerland, I Was I Am I Will Be, and Stambul Garden, plus lots of short films. The screenplay is by Johannes Duncker and Ilker Çatak. Produced by Ingo Fliess. This initially premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. It already opened in theaters in Germany earlier in May. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned for updates.