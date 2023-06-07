First Trailer for Action Sequel 'Expend4bles' with Statham & 50 Cent

"It's time to get loud!" Lionsgate has launched the first official trailer for action sequel Expend4bles, also known as The Expendables 4, arriving in theaters nationwide this September. Yes, they really decided to call this Expend4bles, which is a joke title but it actually works because these movies are supposed to be fun. New actions stars join all the old action stars in this latest explosively violent action extravaganza. The last one, The Expendables 3, opened in 2014 - almost 10 years ago. In this one, The Expendables have to rescue a ship carrying nuclear cargo. Starring Jason Statham, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, with Andy Garcia, and the "OG" Expendable, Sylvester Stallone. C'mon folks, this looks so dumb, but I guess that's the point…? I didn't even watch the other sequels - they all looked so bad, just like this does. Have fun - if this is your jam.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Scott Waugh's Expend4bles, from Lionsgate's YouTube:

A new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in sequel Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. New team members with new styles and tactics are going to give "new blood" a whole new meaning. Expend4bles, also known as The Expendables 4, is directed by American action filmmaker Scott Waugh, also a former stuntman, director of the films Act of Valor, Need for Speed, and 6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain previously. The screenplay is by Kurt Wimmer & Tad Daggerhart and Max Adams; from a story by Kurt Wimmer & Tad Daggerhart; from characters created by Dave Callaham. Lionsgate will debut Expend4bles starting on September 22nd, 2023 this year. Who's in?