First Trailer for Almodovar's 'Strange Way of Life' with Hawke & Pascal

"Years ago you asked me… what two men could do living together on a ranch." Pathe UK has revealed the first official trailer for Spanish master Pedro Almodóvar's latest film titled Strange Way of Life - which is premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival this May. This is another medium-length film from Almodóvar, coming in under 60 minutes, very similar to his other "short" The Human Voice that he made with Tilda Swinton. After twenty-five years Silva rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Sheriff Jake. They celebrate the meeting, but the next morning Jake tells him that reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their friendship. It seems to be a romantic western - co-starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke as the two cowboys. The film's cast includes Manu Ríos, Jason Fernández, José Condessa, Pedro Casablanc, Daniel Rived, and Erenice Lohan. This is a fun first look trailer, with some glimpses at the showdown in the town as well as their blossoming love story. These two boys make a very nice couple.

Here's the official trialer (+ posters) for Pedro Almodóvar's Strange Way of Life, direct from YouTube:

A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. 25 years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen. Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship… Strange Way of Life is written and directed by beloved Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, of many films including Dark Habits, Matador, Law of Desire, Tie Me Up Tie Me Down, High Heels, All About My Mother, Talk to Her, Bad Education, Volver, Broken Embraces, The Skin I Live In, I'm So Excited, Julieta, Pain & Glory, The Human Voice, and Parallel Mothers. This will be premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival this summer. It opens first in Spain in May; Pathe UK will debut in UK cinemas sometime later this year. No US release date is set. Who's curious?