First Trailer for 'Among the Beasts' - A Former Marine Rescues a Kid

"I don't know how I can help." Gravitas Ventures has revealed an official trailer for a crime thriller titled Among the Beasts, the latest from actor / filmmaker Matthew Newton. Now set to open both in theaters and on VOD coming up in February. When a gangster's daughter reluctantly teams with a former Marine to find her kidnapped cousin, the combat veteran must overcome his own demons in order to rescue the child. There's not much more to the plot than that, yet another of these junk films being dumped on VOD every week. This indie thriller stars Tory Kittles, Libe Barer, Sarunas J. Jackson, Kate Easton, Jeremy Holm, Mark Mitton, with Jon Bass, and Jim Norton. Unfortunately this looks instantly forgettable and entirely uninteresting, not even worth watching the trailer either. Save yourself the trouble and just skip it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Newton's Among the Beasts, direct from YouTube:

When a gangster's daughter reluctantly teams with a former Marine (Tory Kittles) to find her kidnapped cousin, the combat veteran must overcome his own demons in order to rescue the child from their violent clutches. Among the Beasts is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Matthew Newton, director of the films Right Here Right Now, Three Blind Mice, From Nowhere, and Who We Are Now previously. Produced by Jason Seagraves, Matthew Newton, Ally Beans, and Tory Kittles. With music by Ben Cura. Cubby House Pictures presents in association with Cavalry Independent. Gravitas will debut Newton's Among the Beasts in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 10th, 2023 coming soon this winter.