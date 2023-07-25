First Trailer for Amusing 'Strange Planet' Series Based on the Comics

"The bad moments will pass. Even the good moments will pass." Meet some funny little blue aliens! Apple has unveiled the first official trailer for Strange Planet, an animated series based on the beloved, uber-popular web comic series created by Nathan W. Pyle. He first started drawing and posting these fun little one-or-two frame comics on Instagram (via @nathanwpylestrangeplanet) before turning them into an entire series and graphic novel. Now it has become an animated series for everyone to enjoy! Strange Planet is a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions. Voicing this world of beings are the Emmy nominee Hannah Einbinder, Gotham Award nominee Tunde Adebimpe, Emmy nominee Demi Adejuyigbe, Lori Tan Chinn, and Danny Pudi. This looks quite fun, though the voices seem just a bit off. Not the same as reading the text in the comic, but this still has all the same humor.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Apple TV+'s series Strange Planet, direct from YouTube:

What happens when you mush the everyday and the extraordinary to the most absurd level? Based on the New York Times No. 1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, Strange Planet is a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions. Strange Planet is a series created by Dan Harmon (of "Community", "Rick & Morty", "Harmontown") and Nathan W. Pyle (creator of the Strange Planet comics / books). With episodes directed by Charlie Gavin and Mike Roberts. Executive produced by Dan Harmon, Nathan W. Pyle, Alex Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Lauren Pomerantz, Amalia Levari, Steve Levy, and Taylor Alexy Pyle. Produced by Apple Studios and made by ShadowMachine. Apple will debut Strange Planet streaming on Apple TV+ starting August 9th, 2023.