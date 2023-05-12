First Trailer for Animated Alien Short Film 'Alien: Monday' by Otaking

"The worst day of the week." There's a new animated sci-fi short film in the works titled Alien: Monday, an Alien-inspired short set on a spacecraft involving a xenomorph on the loose. We missed this trailer when it first debuted a few weeks ago, but happy to post it anyway because this looks damn good. Animator Paul "Otaking" returns with more retro anime shading in this new chapter of a familiar tale. The crew of the Thanatos, a remote mining ship at the edge of the galaxy, discover the danger of undeclared cargo. We all know what happens next. There's no dialogue or voices yet, though they list the voice cast in the credits: Sara Secora and Phillip Sacramento. Not sure when this will get a full release, hopefully by the end of 2023. We'll definitely keep an eye out for any news. While 20th Century did make a series of Alien short films a few years ago, this seems to be a fan-made project created entirely in their own free time. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer for Otaking's animated short Alien: Monday, direct from YouTube:

Thanks to our friends at Live for Films for the tip on this project. Brief synopsis from YouTube: "The crew of the Thanatos, a remote mining ship at the edge of the galaxy, discover the danger of undeclared cargo." Alien: Monday is a short film created by British animated filmmaker Paul Johnson aka "Paul OtaKing" - you can follow him on Twitter @OtaKing77077. It's also animated and features art & story by co-director Claudia Montealegre - you can follow her on IG @makisempai. With music in the trailers by Zak Rahman & Everett. Inspired by Alien from 20th Century Fox. This trailer directed by Claudia Montealegre. The final short film is still being finished and will hopefully be released later this year. Stay tuned for more updates. Follow the @OtaKing77077 YouTube account for more updates on his animation projects. Who's up for this?