First Trailer for Australia's 'Scarygirl' Animated Adventure aka 'Arkie'

"We shouldn't have to change… No one should." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for a new animated movie called Scarygirl, based on an original idea by creator Nathan Jurevicius. This recently premiered at the 2023 Sydney Film Festival in Australia, hence why this new trailer is out now to follow up that debut. Arkie is an adopted 12-year-old girl, blind in one eye and with a tentacle-like arm, who lives on an isolated peninsula with her over-protective father Blister, a giant octopus. When her world is threatened by a loss of sunlight, a young girl must overcome her fears and journey to a fantastical city, save her father from a mysterious scientist and prevent the destruction of her planet. Starring Jillian Nguyen as the voice of Arkie, plus Sam Neill, Tim Minchin, Anna Torv, Liv Hewson, Mark Coles Smith, Deborah Mailman, and Dylan Alcott. Wow this looks way better than expected. Reminds me of Coraline in many ways, but with its own distinct look, especially when she gets to that big city. I'd like to watch this.

Here's the first official Australian trailer for Cussó & Vincent's Scarygirl, direct from Madman's YouTube:

Arkie (voiced by Jillian Nguyen), an adopted 12-year-old girl, blind in one eye and with a tentacle-like arm, lives on an isolated peninsula with her over-protective father Blister, a giant octopus. But when an explosion echoes through the trees and Blister goes missing, Arkie enters the forest, taking the first step on an epic journey to the City of Light where her dad is being held prisoner. Arkie finds a ragtag collection of allies & foes who promise to help her on her quest, as Arkie must also face the dark truth about her origins and realize that her true power lies in her imperfect but unique self. Scarygirl, formerly known as Arkie, is directed by Australian filmmaker Ricard Cussó, director of the films The Wishmas Tree, Combat Wombat, and Daisy Quokka: World's Scariest Animal previously. Co-directed by Tania Vincent. The screenplay is written by Craig Behenna, Matt Everitt, Les Turner, and Polly Watkins; from an original idea by creator Nathan Jurevicius. Produced by Nadine Bates, Sophie Byrne, Ryan Greaves, Kristen Souvlis, and Passion Pictures Australia. The film just premiered at the 2023 Sydney Film Festival this month. Madman Films will debut Scarygirl in Australian cinemas sometime later this year - stay tuned. First impression? Look good?