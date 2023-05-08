First Trailer for Ben Wheatley's Shark Sequel 'The Meg 2: The Trench'

"I just hope it goes better than last time." And here we go. Warner Bros has unveiled the first official trailer for The Meg 2: The Trench, the epic action movie shark thriller - this time directed by none other than horror mastermind Ben Wheatley. This highly anticipated sequel will devour its way into theaters early in August - right in the middle of the summer. Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush this summer in The Meg 2, a larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster and takes the action to higher heights and even greater depths with multiple massive Megs and so much more! Immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year, where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement. The movie stars Jason Statham, Wu Jing, Sienna Guillory, Cliff Curtis, Skyler Samuels, Page Kennedy, Shuya Sophia Cai, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta. This looks incredible! Of course Wheatley is letting loose on a big budget, this trailer goes all out with R-rated, bloody brutality. So many chomps in here! This will rock theaters with boatloads of mega-monster mayhem.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Ben Wheatley's The Meg 2: The Trench, from YouTube:

Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time. The Meg 2: The Trench, also known as Meg 2, is directed by acclaimed British genre filmmaker Ben Wheatley, director of the films Down Terrace, Kill List, Sightseers, A Field in England, High-Rise, Free Fire, Rebecca, and In the Earth previously, plus many other projects and series ("Ideal", "Doctor Who", "Strange Angel"). The script is written by Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber and Dean Georgaris, based on the 1999 novel "The Trench" by Steve Alten, the sequel to the first book. It's produced by Belle Avery and Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Warner Bros releases The Meg 2: The Trench in theaters nationwide on August 4th, 2023 later this summer. Who's in?