First Trailer for British Farmer Drama 'And Then Come the Nightjars'

"You're a colossal and perpetual pain in the ass!" "No, you are a pain in the ass…!" Finite Films in the UK has revealed an official trailer for an indie drama titled And Then Come the Nightjars, opening in UK cinemas this fall. Adapted for the screen from Bea Roberts' multi-award-winning stage play, And Then Come the Nightjars tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a Devon farmer and the vet who is assigned to cull his precious herd. Nigel Hastings and David Fielder reprise their hugely successful on-stage roles as Jeff and Michael, with the play's director Paul Robinson making his feature length film directorial debut. It's about friendship and survival and tough times. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, And Then Come the Nightjars will also have special Q&A screenings at the Chichester Film Festival with Nigel Hastings, David Fielder and Paul Robinson in August if anyone in the UK is interested. This seems quite good - worth a look.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Paul Robinson's And Then Come the Nightjars, on YouTube:

Adapted for the screen from Bea Roberts’ multi-award-winning stage play, And Then Come the Nightjars tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a Devon farmer and the vet who is assigned to cull his precious herd. A heart-warming story of friendship and survival set against the backdrop of the 2001 Foot and Mouth outbreak. And Then Come the Nightjars is directed by acclaimed UK theater and (now) film director Paul Robinson, making his feature directorial debut after directing many other theater plays in the UK previously. Adapted for the screen from Bea Roberts' multi-award-winning stage play. Produced by Amy Gardner and Nigel Hastings. Finite Films & TV will debut Robinson's And Then Come the Nightjars in UK cinemas starting on September 1st, 2023. No US release date is set yet - stay tuned. Who's interested?