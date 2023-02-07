First Trailer for Canadian Indie Film 'Brother' Starring Lamar Johnson

"You never know when your break's coming…" Elevation Pictures in Canada has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Brother, a Canadian feature about two Black brothers, Michael and Francis, sons of Caribbean immigrants maturing into young men amidst Toronto's pulsing 1990's hip-hop scene. This film premiered at TIFF 2022 last year, and it also played at the Vancouver, London, and Busan Film Festivals. Exploring themes of masculinity, identity and family, a mystery unfolds during the sweltering summer of 1991, and escalating tensions set off a series of events that change the course of the brothers' lives forever. Brother crafts a timely story about the profound bond between siblings, the resilience of a community and the irrepressible power of music. Starring Aaron Pierre and Lamar Johnson as Francis and Michael, with Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kiana Madeira, and Lovell Adams-Gray. It had positive reviews at the fests. Such a stunning trailer, I think this is some of the score by composer Todor Kobakov from the film.

Here's the official Canadian trailer (+ poster) for Clement Virgo's Brother, from Elevation's YouTube:

From the acclaimed director Clement Virgo, and based on the best-selling novel, Brother tells the story of Francis (Aaron Pierre) and Michael (Lamar Johnson), sons of Caribbean immigrants maturing into young men amidst Toronto's pulsing 1990's hip-hop scene. A mystery unfolds when escalating tensions set off a series of events which changes the course of the brothers' lives forever. Brother is directed by Canadian filmmaker Clement Virgo, director of the films Rude, The Planet of Junior Brown, One Heart Broken Into Song, Love Come Down, Lie with Me, Poor Boy's Game, and TV series "The Listener", "Rogue", "Empire", and "Greenleaf" previously. The screenplay is also by Clement Virgo, adapted from the book of the same name by David Chariandy. Produced by Damon D'Oliveira, Sonya Di Rienzo, Aeschylus Poulos, and Clement Virgo. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year. Elevation Pictures will release Brother in Canadian theaters starting March 17th, 2023. No US release date is set yet. Who's interested?