First Trailer for Canadian Indie Film 'Polarized' About LGBTQ Romance

"There's something going on between you two." Photon Films has revealed an official trailer for Canadian-British indie film titled Polarized, which just screened this weekend at the Canadian Film Fest in Toronto. Made and set in Canada, the LGBTQ drama is about an aspiring songwriter named Lisa, as played by Holly Deveaux. There's no US release set yet, so keep an eye out for this if you're interested. Lisa's farming family has suffered foreclosure and she is forced to work at a new 'urban farm' where she meets Dalia. Her casual racism leads her to be fired but the women end up drawn into a passionate affair. This also stars Maxine Denis as Dalia, with Tara Samuel, Elie Gemael, Hesham Hammoud, Darren Martens, Abraham Asto, Sandrella Mohanna, & Adam Hurtig. Another honest & powerful film about how family's refuse to let their kids be who they want, and love who they want to love. These stories need to continue to be told.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Shamim Sarif's Polarized, direct from YouTube:

Lisa (Holly Deveaux), an aspiring songwriter, whose farming family has suffered foreclosure is forced to work at a new, 'urban farm' where she meets Dalia. Her casual racism leads her to be fired but the women end up drawn into a passionate affair. Polarized is both written and directed by acclaimed British writer / filmmaker Shamim Sarif, director of the films The World Unseen, I Can't Think Straight, Despite the Falling Snow, A House on Fire, and the documentary The House of Tomorrow previously, as well as a few shorts and some TV work. It's produced by Juliette Hagopian. This initially premiered at the 2023 BFI Flare London LGBTQ+ Film Festival last month, and it is next playing at the Canadian Film Fest. For more info, visit Photon Films' official site. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned for news. Who's interested?