First Teaser for 'Captain Marvel' Sequel 'The Marvels' from Nia DaCosta

by
April 11, 2023
The Marvels Trailer

"We're a team?" Marvel has unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Marvels, the highly anticipated sequel to the hit Captain Marvel (from 2019) and also a continuation of the series Ms. Marvel on Disney+ last year. "Teaming up changes e̶v̶e̶r̶y̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ everyone." The story follows three superheroes: Carol Danvers played by Brie Larson, Kamala Khan played by Iman Vellani, and Monica Rambeau played by Teyonah Parris (recast from Lashana Lynch in the original). When they begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers, the trio must team up to determine why and stop whatever is causing this. Sounds like fun! The cast includes Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Zawe Ashton, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Park Seo-joon. The Flerken cat Goose is back, along with a bunch of other kitties. This is a fantastic trailer! I dig the hard sci-fi opening, and "Intergalactic" song in the rest. I'm down.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, direct from Disney's YouTube:

The Marvels Poster

After the events of Ms. Marvel (2022), superheroes Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers, and must team up to determine why. The Marvels is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Nia DaCosta, director of the films Little Woods and Candyman previously, plus episodes of the "Top Boy" series. The screenplay is written by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. Based on the characters created by Gene Colan and Roy Thomas for Marvel Comics. Produced by Kevin Feige at Marvel Studios. Disney will release DaCosta's The Marvels in theaters worldwide on November 10th, 2023 later this year. First impression? Any good?

