First Trailer for DreamWorks Animation's 'Trolls Band Together' Sequel

"How come you never told me you had a secret brother?!" Universal Pictures has revealed the first official trailer for animated sequel Trolls Band Together, the third movie in this Trolls series from DreamWorks Animation. It's a follow-up to Trolls 2: World Tour, which opened in 2020, and the first Trolls in 2016. This holiday season, get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion like no other with Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake returning for the latest chapter in DWA's musical franchise. Featuring Trolls' signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including four-time Grammy nominee / Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello as Viva; Zosia Mamet as Crimp; and 12-time Emmy winning drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine. The returning cast also includes Zooey Deschanel as Bridget; Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle, the Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo & Caroline Hjelt as Satin & Chenille, Grammy winner Anderson Paak as Prince D, Ron Funches as Cooper, Kunal Nayyar, & Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond. If you aren't a fan of the other movies, this ain't for you.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Walt Dohrn's Trolls Band Together, direct from YouTube:

After two movies of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since. But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his amazing musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) & Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy must embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Trolls Band Together, also known as Trolls 3, is directed by American animation filmmaker Walt Dohrn, co-director on the first Trolls and director of Trolls 2: World Tour previously, originally from "SpongeBob SquarePants" before this. Co-directed by Tim Heitz (head of story on Trolls World Tour). The screenplay credits have not been finalized yet. Produced by Gina Shay. Made by DreamWorks Animation in Burbank, California. Universal Pictures will debut the Trolls Band Together sequel in theaters nationwide starting on November 17th, 2023 later this year. Visit the official site. First impression? Anyone want to watch this?