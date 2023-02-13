First Trailer for Emily Atef's 'Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything'

"He can have her one more time." The Match Factory has also unveiled a festival promo trailer for another new German film premiering soon at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival kicking off this week. Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything is the latest film from filmmaker Emily Atef, following her Cannes 2022 feature More Than Ever. Set in a warm summer in 1990 in former East Germany, it follows a young woman who begins a passionate sexual relationship with a charismatic farmer who is twice her age. That's pretty much the entire story here, as it plays itself out. The film stars Marlene Burow, Felix Kramer, Cedric Eich, Silke Bodenbender, and Florian Panzner. The fest adds: "Rarely has an adaptation of a vibrant literary text been able to create such energy, and even more rarely has it been able to revitalise virtues (in the truest sense of the word) which some might find old-fashioned. A film about charisma, naked bodies, the lack of willpower, and desire. An unadulterated, frank, and free-wheeling work that delivers an unexpected dose of German romanticism." Sounds (and looks) like an erotic drama – but is it anything more than that?

Here's the festival trailer for Emily Atef's Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything, from YouTube:

From Berlinale: "A farm on the German border, that recently stopped being a border, during the summer of 1990. Family members from the West visit and everyone is feeling the way through these uncertain new times as everyday life goes on in the summer heat. Son Johannes has turned the farmhouse's attic into a refuge for his girlfriend Maria and himself. Maria is reading Dostoevsky and wanders through meadows, engaged in a search for the meaning of life. Her encounter with Henner, a much older neighbour, becomes her testing ground, drawing her in, like fate. One could say a tragic love takes its course. However, this would be a bit of an understatement in view of the raw sensuality & archaisms that have been transposed from Daniela Krien's subtle novel into the atmosphere of Emily Atef's film." Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything, also known as Irgendwann werden wir uns alles erzählen in German, is directed by German-French-Iranian filmmaker Emily Atef, director of the films Asyl, Molly's Way, The Stranger in Me, Kill Me, 3 Days in Quiberon, and More Than Ever previously, as well as a few episodes of "Killing Eve". The screenplay is written by Emily Atef and Daniela Krien, based on Daniela Krien's book. This is premiering at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival this month. No release dates have been set yet - stay tuned. Who's interested?