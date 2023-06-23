First Trailer for Family Drama 'Good Side of Bad' with Lexi Simonsen

"We need to talk about Florence…" An early promo trailer has debuted for an indie drama titled Good Side of Bad, the latest film from filmmaker Alethea Root. This recently premiered at the 2023 Dances with Film Festival this month, hence the trailer landing now to build up the hype. When a young photographer has a severe mental break, her siblings come together to help her heal. Lexi Simonsen stars as Florence, who returns home to her family to try to reconnect with them despite their struggles with mental illness. The film is adapted from the book of the same name written by Beverly Olevin. "With insight and empathy, Olevin explores the mysterious world of mental illness… and the tangled ties of family." Also starring Jules Bruff, Alex Quijano, Tess Harper, Kim Estes, and Myles Grier. This looks like yet another powerfully honest story about how challenging it is to deal with mental illness, especially when it affects everyone in a family.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Alethea Root's Good Side of Bad, direct from YouTube:

Three adult siblings are brought back together after a shocking diagnosis forces them to confront harsh future realities regarding the mental state of one of their own. A raw and intimate look into what it means to be a family navigating the waters of mental illness, Good Side of Bad film dives into humanity's dark places while illuminating the love, laughter, and light discovered when you reconnect with those closest to you. Based on the bestselling book The Good Side of Bad, this raw family drama touches on our shared human experience of disconnectedness, and how connecting with each other is ultimately the best way to help. Good Side of Bad is directed by producer / filmmaker Alethea Root, who also works as a production designer, making her second feature after directing Part Time Fabulous previously and other short films. The screenplay is by Ciera Danielle, Jules Bruff, and Alethea Root. This just premiered at the 2023 Dances with Film Festival this month. No other release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for updates. Interested?