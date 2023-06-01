First Trailer for 'Jagged Mind' Time Loop Queer Psychological Thriller

"It feels like I'm not seeing all of you…" Hulu has revealed the first official trailer for a psychological thriller film titled Jagged Mind, which will be skipping theaters and heading straight to streaming on Hulu this summer. The project was developed by 20th Digital Studio, and unfortunately it still has that TV movie feel to it. Jagged Mind is about a woman plagued by blackouts and strange visions that lead her to discover she's stuck in a series of time loops, possibly related to her mysterious new girlfriend. What's being kept a secret? Maisie Richardson-Sellers (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) stars as Billie, with Shannon Woodward as her girlfriend, Alex. The film will have its world premiere at the American Black Film Festival in June just before it's out for viewing. This looks a bit cheap, cliche, and obvious, but maybe some will enjoy it anyway.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kelley Kali's Jagged Mind, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

When Billie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts dating a mysterious new girlfriend, she suffers blackouts and strange visions that feel like she’s living the same moments of her life over and over. Jagged Mind is American producer / filmmaker Kelley Kali, director of the film I'm Fine (Thanks for Asking) previously, and also a co-director on The Adventures of Thomasina Sawye film, as well as a few more short films and a producer on many other shorts. The screenplay is written by Allyson Morgan ("Webseries: The Webseries", "First Date" in Bite Size Halloween). Produced by David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, Jenna Cavelle, Daniela Ruiz, Kelley Kali, and Congyu E. Developed by 20th Century Studios. Hulu will debut Jagged Mind streaming on Hulu starting on June 15th, 2023 coming up this summer. Anyone interested in watching?