First Trailer for 'Koala Man' Animated Series with Jackman & Weaving

"Sometimes it feels like I'm the only thing standing between this town and anarchy!" Hulu has revealed an official trailer for an animated series called Koala Man, an Australian comedy adventure set in the town of Dapto featuring an incredible voice cast. This is premiering for streaming on Hulu next week, just in time to kick off the new year with some fun from down under. "Average dad. Below average superhero." The series follows a family father who lives a not-so-secret identity as the titular hero who possesses a burning passion to snuff out petty crime. He'll end up fighting even greaters dangers to his town. Koala Man stars the voice of creator Michael Cusack as Kevin, the "Koala Man", plus Sarah Snook and Demi Lardner. Along with voices including Hugh Jackman, Hugo Weaving, Rachel House, Jemaine Clement, Natalie Tran, and Cameron Hales. This looks as wild and crazy as expected, some Australian humor for everyone all over the world to laugh at. There's so many wacky things going on in this trailer - just kick back & enjoy.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Hulu's series Koala Man, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians. On a quest to clean up his hometown, often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He'll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don't take their rubbish bins down on the proper days. Koala Man is a series created by Australian animator Michael Cusack ("Bushworld Adventures", "Smiling Friends"). Written by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (both of The Addams Family 2, Central Park) With episodes directed by Michael Dockery and Maik Hempel. Executive produced by Mike Cowap, Michael Cusack, Dan Hernandez, Justin Roiland, and Benji Samit. Hulu will debut the Koala Man series streaming on January 9th, 2023.