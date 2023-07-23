First Trailer for 'Legend of the White Dragon' with Jason David Frank

"We must join together to prevent the schemes of evil men." Falling Forward Films has revealed a first look teaser trailer for a long-awaited independent superhero movie called Legend of the White Dragon, the feature directorial debut of "Super Power Beat Down" filmmaker Aaron Schoenke. This trailer comes from this year's San Diego Comic Con - the project was crowdfunded through Kickstarter and was initially set for 2023. Now it's aiming to open sometime in early 2024. In the film, three years after a tragic battle, Erik Reed returns to his city to protect his wife and daughter from a new threat. It's described as a "mature take on the Power Rangers franchise" and introduces a new universe. The film stars Jason David Frank (in his final role before he passed away late 2022), Aaron Schoenke, Mayling Ng, David Ramsey, Andrew Bachelor, Jason Faunt, Ciara Hanna, Mark Dacascos, and Michael Madsen. The dialogue in this is rough, the footage is cheesy, but it doesn't look as bad as other Power Rangers films. Might be entertaining.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Aaron Schoenke's Legend of the White Dragon, from YouTube:

After three years of forced hiding as a fugitive, a former superhero, Erik Reed (Jason David Frank) also known as "White Dragon" returns to the city he swore to protect. His goal: to clear his name and reunite with the family he keeps secret. Only one thing stands in his way; the mysterious Dragon Prime (played by Aaron Schoenke), who will stop at nothing to enact his revenge on the White Dragon. Legend of the White Dragon is directed by the American writer / filmmaker Aaron Schoenke, making his first feature film now after many short films and series "Ninjak vs the Valiant Universe" and "Super Power Beat Down" previously. The screenplay is written by Alex Kellerman and Aaron Schoenke. Produced also by Aaron Schoenke, along with Sean Schoenke. Falling Forward Films will debut Schoenke's Legend of the White Dragon in select US theaters sometime in early 2024 - stay tuned for an exact release date. First impression? Who's interested?