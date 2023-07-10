First Trailer for Luc Besson's 'DogMan' Film feat. Caleb Landry Jones

"As far as I can tell, they only have one flaw: they trust humans." EuropaCorp has revealed the trailer for Luc Besson's new film DogMan, which is set to debut later this year at the fall film festivals. Apparently this was supposed to open in France in April but they delayed it because reactions from the EFM at Berlinale were great. "Wherever there is an unfortunate, God sends a dog." –Lamartine. DogMan tells the incredible story of a child – bruised by life – who will find his salvation through the love of his dogs. Caleb Landry Jones stars as its fragile yet resilient protagonist who bends societal rules as he makes his own way. The film is said to have "an edgy, indie feel reminiscent of Besson's debut feature Subway" and his other early films like The Big Blue, La Femme Nikita, and Leon. The cast includes Christopher Denham, Marisa Berenson, Michael Garza, and Jojo T. Gibbs. This gets pretty violent in the second half, turning into a vengeance film taking out the bad guys - with all of his dogs helping. Okay, you got me, I have to watch this.

Here's the first international trailer for Luc Besson's DogMan, direct from Europacorp's YouTube:

Caleb Landry Jones stars as Douglas, a man who was abused as a child by his violent father and viciously thrown to dogs. Instead of attacking him, all the dogs came to protect him and became his allies. On a journey to heal from childhood trauma and physical injury, Douglas seeks to find his own path, even if it means bending societal rules, gender and going overboard with his love of dogs. DogMan is both written and directed by French filmmaker Luc Besson, director of the movies Subway, The Big Blue, Nikita, Léon: The Professional, The Fifth Element, The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc, Angel-A, Arthur and the Invisibles, Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard, Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec, Arthur 3: The War of the Two Worlds, The Lady, The Family, Lucy, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Anna previously. Produced by Virginie Besson-Silla. With music by Eric Serra. It is expected to premiere at film festivals this fall. No release date is set yet - stay tuned for more. First impression? Anyone interested?