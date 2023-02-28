First Trailer for Musical Romantic Comedy 'Up Here' w/ Mae Whitman

"This isn't your life, this is my life!" Hulu has revealed an official trailer for a new musical series titled Up Here, arriving for streaming in March in just a few weeks. Who's ready for some more singing and dancing in New York City?! Ditch the noise and listen to your heart. From the screenwriter of Tick, Tick… Boom!, director of Hamilton, and the songwriters of The Book of Mormon comes Up Here, a Hulu Original musical romantic comedy event. Set at the end of the 90s, the series follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves. Starring Mae Whitman as Lindsay, Carlos Valdes as Miguel, with Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Sophia Hammons, Emilia Suárez, plus Scott Porter, Ayumi Patterson, and Brian Stokes Mitchell. This certainly looks like yet another NYC musical about being a playwright in NYC, as we've seen before with so many recent musicals. Still worth a look if you're into this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Hulu's series Up Here, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

Ditch the noise and listen to your heart. From the screenwriter of Tick, Tick… Boom!, director of Hamilton, and the songwriters of The Book of Mormon comes Up Here. A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads. Up Here is a series based on the show by Oscar-winning writers / lyricists Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, song writers for the films Winnie the Pooh, Frozen, Coco, Frozen II, and Spies in Disguise previously. With writing by Steven Levenson, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. Directed by Thomas Kail (of Hamilton and Fosse/Verdon). Produced by David Woods. Executive produced by Steven Levenson, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Jennifer Todd. Hulu will debut Up Here streaming on Hulu starting March 24th, 2023 this spring. Who's ready?