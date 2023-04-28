First Trailer for Mysterious French Film 'The Mountain' Set in the Alps

Unifrance has debuted an official trailer for a mysterious, intriguing film titled The Mountain, made by a French filmmaker named Thomas Salvador. Salvador also wrote and stars in this as the lead character, Pierre, who gets lost in the mountains after being pulled in by their magnificent mystery, and majesty. This first premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar, but I didn't see it until the Sitges Film Festival in the fall - here's my full review. Pierre, a Parisian engineer, goes up in the Alps for his work. Irresistibly attracted by what surrounds him, he camps out alone high in the mountains and leaves behind his everyday life. Up there he meets Léa, a chef of an alpine restaurant, while strange glows glitter in the deep mountain. It takes place in Chamonix near Mont Blanc, in the French Alps, and everything changes when he notices these weird lights at night crawling around the mountains. It's a beautiful story about the allure and indescribable magic of mountains - he is forever changed by his experiences. Check it out below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Thomas Salvador's The Mountain, direct from YouTube:

Pierre (Thomas Salvador), a Parisian engineer, goes up in the Alps for his work. Irresistibly attracted by what surrounds him, he camps out alone high in the mountains and leaves behind his everyday life. Up there he meets Léa, a chef of an alpine restaurant, while mysterious glows glitter in the deep mountains… The Mountain, originally known as La Montagne in French, is directed by French actor / writer / filmmaker Thomas Salvador, his second feature film after making Vincent previously, plus many other short films. The screenplay is written by Naïla Guiguet and Thomas Salvador. Produced by Julie Salvador. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar, and it also played at Sitges, San Sebastian, and Zurich. The film already opened in France in February earlier this year. Strand Releasing will debut The Mountain in select US theaters sometime in 2023 - stay tuned for the exact date.