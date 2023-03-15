First Trailer for 'Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV' Documentary

"He could see where all of this was going." Greenwich Entertainment has debuted the first official trailer for Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV, a mesmerizing documentary that premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival a few months ago. Described as a "dynamic, moving portrait of the father of video art and ﻿Nostradamus of our technological present." A chronicle of the life and times of Nam June Paik, a pillar of the American avant-garde in the 20th century, who initially coined the iconic phrase "Electronic Superhighway," and is arguably the most famous Korean artist in modern history. Featuring readings of his writings by executive producer Steven Yeun. Forever changed after encountering avant-garde composer John Cage, Paik became a member of the influential experimental art movement Fluxus, which created new forms of art and performance, leading him on his greatest adventure. Find out everything about him in this fascinating, spirited doc film opening in theaters later this month. Looks totally rad! I'm planning to watch.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Amanda Kim's doc Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV, on YouTube:

"George Washington of Video Art"…"Cultural Terrorist"…"Citizen Zero of the Electronic Superhighway"… But who really was Nam June Paik – a pillar of the American avant-garde in the 20th century, and arguably the most famous Korean artist in modern history? Director Amanda Kim tells, for the first time, the story of Paik's meteoric rise in the New York art scene and his Nostradamus-like visions of a future in which "everybody will have his own TV channel." Thanks to social media, Paik's future is now our present, and Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV shows us how we got here. Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV is directed by Korean American producer / filmmaker Amanda Kim, making her feature debut after working for Vice Media. Produced by Jennifer Blei Stockman, David Koh, Amanda Kim, Amy Hobby, Jesse Wann, Mariko Munro. This first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Greenwich debuts Nam June Paik in select US theaters (NY's Film Forum) starting on March 24th, 2023. Interested?