First Trailer for 'Project Greenlight' Superpowers Film 'Gray Matter'

"These abilities - they're complicated, they're transformative, and they can be dangerous." (HBO) Max has revealed an official trailer for the film Gray Matter, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Meko Winbush. Some of you will remember a show called Project Greenlight on HBO, about first-time filmmakers who were pitching & developing projects. The show is back (new trailer below) and Gray Matter is the feature film project they greenlit - following it through the production and post- process. It's ready to debut in July. Aurora has known all her life from her mother that the superhuman abilities they have also make them dangerous. Now, Aurora will discover if her mother was speaking the truth on one fateful and fatal night. Gray Matter stars Mia Isaac as Aurora, with Jessica Frances Dukes, Garret Dillahunt, Andrew Liner, Isabella Ferreira, Kristian Flores, Ezri Walker, and Allison Ye. This reminds me of Fast Color, a very similar premise. Though it gets a bit weird with the psychological thriller stuff at the end.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Meko Winbush's Gray Matter, direct from Max's YouTube:

The science fiction thriller from HBO's "Project Greenlight" centers on Ayla and her daughter Aurora, who both possess superhuman abilities. As Ayla attempts to train Aurora how to navigate these abilities, a tragic incident finds Aurora in control of her fate, and forces Ayla to confront the truth of her past. Gray Matter is directed by newcomer filmmaker Meko Winbush, making her feature directorial debut after a few other shot films previously. The screenplay is written by Philip Gelatt. Produced by Yolanda T. Cochran, Jessica Malanaphy, and Jeanette Volturno. This is the winning film made as part of the most recent Project Greenlight series - produced by HOORAE, Alfred Street Industries, 3 Arts Ent., Miramax Television. The new season with Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Gina Prince-Bythewood will also stream on the same date as the film. HBO will debut Winbush's Gray Matter streaming on Max starting July 13th, 2023. Who's curious?