First Trailer for NYC Mobsters Thriller 'Inside Man' with Emile Hirsch

"If I was gonna do it at all, I would have to do it right…" Vertical Ent. has revealed the official trailer for Inside Man, a mob thriller from actor / director Danny A. Abeckaser. Not to be confused with Spike Lee's awesome Inside Man, or Willem Dafoe's Inside from earlier in the year. Based on true events surrounding New York City's infamous Gambino crime family in the 60s & 70s. Emile Hirsch stars as a disgraced police detective, Bobby Belucci, who goes in undercover after a violent reaction to his wife's infidelity gets him in trouble. His plan to infiltrate the family's notorious DeMeo crew and get closer to the boss, Roy, sinks him deeper and deeper into the world of corruption and revenge. Also starring Jake Cannavale, Lucy Hale, Ashley Greene, Danny A. Abeckaser, Bo Dietl, and Vincent Laresca. Another derivative crime flick.

Here's the first official trailer for Danny A. Abeckaser's Inside Man, direct from YouTube:

Based on true events, Inside Man follows a disgraced police detective (Emile Hirsch) seeking redemption by going undercover to expose a violent and bloody crime syndicate. But as he sinks deeper into the mob and more bodies drop, the price for absolution may be higher than he can afford. Inside Man is directed by Israeli-American actor / filmmaker Danny A. Abeckaser, director of the films First We Take Brooklyn, Mob Town, Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story, and I Love Us previously. The screenplay is written by Kosta Kondilopoulos. Produced by Danny A. Abeckaser, Jon Brewer, Gustavo Nascimento, Kyle Stefanski. Vertical will debut Abeckaser's Inside Man in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 11th, 2023. Look good?