Official Trailer for Pablo Larraín's 'El Conde' About a Vampire Pinochet

"All generals who win wars are entitled to ransack." Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for Pablo Larraín's surprise new Chilean film titled El Conde, shot in B&W, which will be premiering at the 80th Venice Film Festival in the Main Competition in just a few weeks. "I have spent years imagining Pinochet as a vampire, as a being that never stops circulating through history, both in our imagination and nightmares. Vampires do not die, they do not disappear, nor do the crimes and thefts of a dictator who never faced true justice." Larraín's El Conde re-imagines the brutal Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet - he is not actually dead, rather just an aged vampire. After living 250 years in this world, he has decided to die once and for all. It's yet another clever satire from Larraín, who has included Pinochet in many of his films previously, such as No. Larraín is aiming for the vibe of Dr. Strangelove with this one. "If for a brief second you can laugh at a tragedy, maybe that can be an act of healing." El Conde stars Jaime Vadell as Vampire Augusto, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, and Paula Luchsinger. Yeah this looks like it's going to be really good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Pablo Larraín's El Conde, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

El Conde is a dark comedy/horror that imagines a parallel universe inspired by the recent history of Chile. The film portrays Augusto Pinochet, a symbol of world fascism, as a vampire who lives hidden in a ruined mansion in the cold southern tip of the continent. Feeding his appetite for evil to sustain his existence. After 250 years of life, Pinochet has decided to stop drinking blood and abandon the privilege of eternal life. He can no longer bear the world remembers him as a thief. Despite the disappointing, opportunistic nature of his family, he finds new inspiration to continue living a life of vital and counterrevolutionary passion through an unexpected relationship. El Conde is directed by acclaimed Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, director of the films Fuga, Tony Manero, Post Mortem, No, The Club, Neruda, Jackie (featuring Natalie Portman), Ema, and Spencer previously, as well as various other projects. The screenplay is written by Guillermo Calderón and Pablo Larraín. Produced by Juan de Dios Larraín. This will be premiering at the 80th Venice Film Festival kicking off soon. Netflix will debut Larraín's El Conde streaming on Netflix later in 2023 and in select theaters starting this September. Stay tuned for more. First impression? Look funny?