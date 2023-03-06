First Trailer for Panamanian Film 'Sister & Sister' Premiering at SXSW

"What do you mean 'just skate?'" A fest promo trailer has debuted for an indie film titled Sister & Sister, which is premiering at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival this month. It's the feature debut of Panamanian-Costa Rican filmmaker Kattia G. Zúñiga, telling a very personal story. An intimate and tender tale of sisterhood in the urban tropics, starring newcomers Ariana Chaves Gavilán & Cala Rossel Campos, the film tells the story of Marina and Luna, who travel from Costa Rica to Panama during summer vacation to look for their absent father. They explore new friendships, lovers, desires, as well as the simple joy of just hanging out. The cast also includes Gabriela Man, Fernando Bonilla, Joshua De León, Lía Jiménez, Michelle Quiñones, Angello Morales, and Mir Rodríguez. This is a lovely, upbeat trailer that has strong vibes of nostalgia and the bliss of youthful casualness. Looks like it might be a good one to see at SXSW this month.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ poster) for Kattia G. Zúñiga's Sister & Sister, direct from YouTube:

Synopsis from SXSW: "Summer vacation. Two sisters, Marina (17) and Luna (14), travel from Costa Rica to Panama to look for their absent father. While dealing with frictions that arise between them, they find space to explore their desires, new friendships, lovers, [as well as] skateboarding, on a journey toward emancipation where they discover the joy of the simple act of hanging out. An intimate and tender tale of sisterhood in the urban tropics, with a deep portrayal of colorful teenage life." Sister & Sister, also known as Las Hijas (or The Daughters) originally in Spanish, is both written and directed by Panamanian-Costa Rican actress / filmmaker Kattia G. Zúñiga, making her feature directorial debut after a few other shorts previously. Produced by Alejo Crisóstomo, Isabella Gálvez Peñafiel, Kattia G. Zúñiga, Said Isaac. The film is premiering this month in the Global section of the 2023 SXSW Film Festival in Austin, TX. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. For more details, visit the film's official site. Anyone interested?